Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.70 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $158.89 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

