Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,108.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

