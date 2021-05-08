Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.