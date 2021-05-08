Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $104.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.