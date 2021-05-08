Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

