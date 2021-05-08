Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

