Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $122.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

