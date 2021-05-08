BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.