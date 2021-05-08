BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.26% of Lincoln Electric worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

