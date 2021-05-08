BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,570 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

