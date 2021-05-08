BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,301 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

