BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.