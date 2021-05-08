Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Broadwind updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,656. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
