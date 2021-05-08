Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Broadwind updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,656. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

