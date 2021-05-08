Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.47 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.