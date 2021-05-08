Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.55. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

