Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report sales of $176.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.68 million and the lowest is $176.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perficient by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $68.62 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

