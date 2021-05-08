Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.48. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $4,530,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.