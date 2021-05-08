Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.55 Million

Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $393.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $402.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 264,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,741. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $891.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $4,887,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.