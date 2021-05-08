Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.79 Million

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post $125.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $440.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $449.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $638.18 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 4,098,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

