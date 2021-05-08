Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 879,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,984. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

