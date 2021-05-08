Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.37. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

