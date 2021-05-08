Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.33 Million

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $280.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $281.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

MPWR traded up $9.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.79. 295,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,968. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,848,042.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 354,082 shares in the company, valued at $132,033,636.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,290 shares of company stock worth $55,986,806 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

