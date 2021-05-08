Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $67.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the highest is $69.00 million. QCR reported sales of $69.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $766.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

