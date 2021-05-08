Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,843,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

