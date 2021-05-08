Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VECO traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 330,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,560. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

