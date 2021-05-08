Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 2,040,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,222. Yum China has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

