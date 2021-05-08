Brokerages Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target at $16.50

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $19,263,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

