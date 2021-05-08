Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $201.23

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.23.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CME opened at $202.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

