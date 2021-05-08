Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT at $110.25

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. Copart has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

