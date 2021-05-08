Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $35.80

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 65.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 585,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

