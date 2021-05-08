Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 573,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

