Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Target Price at C$34.63

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SJR.B opened at C$35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$21.39 and a 12-month high of C$35.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

