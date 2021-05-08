Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT at $98.29

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

TMTNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $86.42. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

