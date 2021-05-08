Brokers Issue Forecasts for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

LBPH stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.