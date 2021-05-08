Brokers Issue Forecasts for TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TTEC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

