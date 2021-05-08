Brokers Set Expectations for Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DENN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

