Brokers Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAU. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

