Brokers Set Expectations for View, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for View in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. View has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $39,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $7,169,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

