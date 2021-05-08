Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

BRKR stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bruker has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.