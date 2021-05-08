Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $116.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

