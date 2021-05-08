Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.