Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $220.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.57 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

