Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.