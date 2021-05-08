Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $106.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

