Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 348 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

