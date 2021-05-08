Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 888 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Tower by 308.1% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 655,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,765,000 after buying an additional 495,084 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

