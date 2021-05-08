Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

