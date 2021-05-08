Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. 3,075,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $52.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

