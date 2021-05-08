Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. 3,075,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

