Burency (BUY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.41 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Burency has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $4.41 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burency has traded up 141.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.26 or 0.00791186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00104296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,676.20 or 0.09611115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

